Business

Grains mixed, livestock higher.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was off 2 cents at $6.9750 a bushel; July corn fell 6.75 cents at $6.8275 a bushel; July oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.84 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 3 cents at $15.6350 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 1.52 cents at $1.1487 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle gained 2.20 cents at $1.4910 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was up .55 cent at 1.1785 a pound.

