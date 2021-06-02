At Home Group: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $56.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $537.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.4 million.

At Home Group shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sevenfold in the last 12 months.