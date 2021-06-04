The Cooper Companies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Cooper Companies (COO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $117.5 million.

The San Ramon, California-based company said it had net income of $2.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $3.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.12 per share.

The surgical and contact lens products maker posted revenue of $719.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $690.5 million.

The Cooper Companies expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.20 to $13.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.86 billion to $2.89 billion.

The Cooper Companies shares have increased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $384.09, a climb of 20% in the last 12 months.