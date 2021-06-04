Plans announced for company expanding in West Virginia

A company that develops cleaners, sanitizers and other products is planning a facility in West Virginia expected to bring 300 or more jobs eventually.

ESC Brands, based in Lexington, North Carolina, is starting its three-phase plan that includes a plant in Mercer County, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported Thursday.

The facility will initially be a storage and distribution center for company products, which also include disinfectants, pet care products, insect repellents and specialized coatings, company owner Bruce Smyth said.

The manufacturing facility will be built and most of the employees will be hired in the third phase, which could start sometime next year, Smyth said. The plant will create silicon products that will be distributed worldwide.

John O’Neal, executive director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, said he and others have been working for more than a year to bring the company to Mercer County, along with “significant jobs and investments.”