Labor union, Mississippi Polymers locked in labor dispute

A union says a Mississippi manufacturing plant has locked out more than 100 of its employees amid an ongoing labor dispute, but the company says the workers chose to go on strike and were not locked out.

Mississippi Polymers locked out its members from the plant in Corinth, the United Steelworkers said in a statement.

But Mississippi Polymers says it didn’t lock out the workers, saying they chose to go on strike at noon on Friday.

Mississippi Polymers makes films and chemicals used in a variety of products, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. The plant opened in 1961.