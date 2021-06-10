Lane closures on Ohio River bridge extended for repairs

A bridge over the Ohio River that connects Kentucky and Indiana needs repair work, which means some lanes will be closed longer than expected, officials said.

The three left lanes of the Interstate 65 Kennedy Bridge were closed Monday for an inspection and crews determined an expansion joint needed to be repaired, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.

Three of the six bridge lanes connecting Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Louisville, Kentucky, will remain closed until the repairs are completed to avoid damaging vehicles traveling across the span, the statement said. A timeline for repairs wasn't given.

Expansion joints allow the bridge to expand and contract with temperature, officials said. The structural integrity of the bridge is not affected.