Brown-Forman: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $120 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $812 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $903 million, or $1.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.46 billion.

Brown-Forman shares have increased nearly 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 21% in the last 12 months.