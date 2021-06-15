GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

This image provided by General Motors shows the GM Logo. General Motors says it has signed a deal, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system. GM and locomotive maker Wabtec Corp. signed a nonbinding agreement to use GM battery and hydrogen technology to help railroads cut carbon emissions. (General Motors via AP) AP

General Motors has signed a deal to develop railroad locomotives powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and battery system.

Under a nonbinding agreement with locomotive maker Wabtec Corp., GM batteries and hydrogen technology will be used in locomotives to help railroads cut carbon emissions.

Wabtec already has built a battery-powered locomotive prototype. The Pittsburgh company said it was used with two diesel locomotives in a California test earlier this year that cut emissions by 11%. Fuel cell locomotives will follow full development of the electric version.

The companies say in a joint statement Tuesday that Wabtec's experience in energy management will help the companies develop zero-emissions long-haul locomotives.

GM has been developing hydrogen fuel cell power systems for years. The systems will be assembled at a factory in Brownstown Township, Michigan, near Detroit.

Financial details of the venture were not released.