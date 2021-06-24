NC Senate’s budget bill clears tax-writing committee

A North Carolina state government budget proposal written by Republicans that also would cut taxes by several billion dollars this decade cleared the chamber's finance committee on Wednesday.

The panel's approval of the measure sets the stage for Senate floor debate Thursday and the first of two required votes.

The bill would spend $25.7 billion in state funds next fiscal year, growing by another $900 million the following year. The legislation also spends $5.1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The Senate Finance Committee focused on the bill's tax changes, which include reducing the individual income tax rate incrementally from 5.25% to 3.99% by 2026 and phasing out the corporate tax starting in 2024. Higher standard and per-child tax deductions also are included.

All the tax changes would result in North Carolina taking in $2.65 billion in fewer tax collections by mid-2023, according to analysis by legislative staff. The amount grows with time.

Sen. Paul Newton, a Cabarrus County Republican, said the state is still projected to run revenue overages even with the reductions.

Democrats have argued the tax changes shouldn't benefit the highest wage-earners and corporations at a time when revenues are needed for education and health care. But there was no such debate Wednesday.