Airline adds nonstop service from Wichita to Florida

The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan.

Allegiant Airlines is adding a new nonstop route from Wichita to Florida.

KSNW reports that the airline announced Tuesday that flights from Eisenhower National Airport to St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport will begin on Nov. 19, operating twice weekly. The company is offering introductory one-way fares for as low as $49.

“This is such exciting news, especially now that people are traveling again,” said Valerie Wise, air service and marketing manager with Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

This will be Allegiant’s sixth destination from Wichita.

