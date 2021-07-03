Settlement reached in 2018 Columbia Waffle House shooting

The family of a man who was fatally shot by a security guard during a New Year’s Day 2018 melee at a Columbia Waffle House has agreed to a settlement.

KMIZ-TV reports that attorneys for members of Anthony Warren’s family filed the proposed deal with the restaurant and guard in court on Wednesday. The terms are confidential, but the motion notes that structured settlements are in place for Warren’s three children. A judge is set to review the settlement at a July 12 hearing.

Passion Hambright, the mother of the three children, sued Waffle House, the security firm Signal 88 and guard Robert Moses. Moses was breaking up a fight between two other people when a third person threw a carafe at Moses.

The security guard then turned and fired at Warren, who was standing nearby but uninvolved. Warren’s mother, Mary Warren, joined into the lawsuit later.

A jury convicted Matthew McMillan of felony murder for Warren’s death. McMillan and another man began fighting in the Waffle House, which caused Moses to intervene in the first place. Prosecutors did not charge Moses for the shooting.

The security firm and the restaurant deny any liability as part of the settlement.