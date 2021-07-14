Federal grants available for domestic violence programs

Applications for federal grant funding for projects that serve or focus on victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking will open Aug. 2, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The funding is available under the federal Violence Against Women Act Services, Training, Officers, Prosecution Formula Grant Program.

Applications can also include project proposals that support complementary new initiatives and emergency services for victims and their families. In a statement Tuesday, Beshear encouraged “victim advocacy services, law enforcement agencies, local units of governments and other eligible applicants" to apply.

Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 15.