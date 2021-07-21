Kaiser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its second quarter.

The Foothill Ranch, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1 per share.

The aluminum products company posted revenue of $741 million in the period.

Kaiser shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $118.35, an increase of 67% in the last 12 months.