Great Southern Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $20.1 million.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.46 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $60 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $54.3 million.

Great Southern Bancorp shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $51.55, a rise of 32% in the last 12 months.