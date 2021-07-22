Nucor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Nucor Corp. (NUE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.51 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.04.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.81 per share.

The steel company posted revenue of $8.79 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.31 billion.

Nucor shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 16%. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.