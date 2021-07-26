Business

Plane flips after landing on Ocracoke; no serious injuries

The Associated Press

OCRACOKE, N.C.

Officials say no one was seriously injured when a small airplane flipped over onto its roof shortly after landing at the Ocracoke Island Airport on North Carolina's Outer Banks.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a news release from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said.

The single-engine airplane came to rest in grass near the end of the runway, and emergency officials responded. Neither the pilot nor passenger required transport to a hospital, according to the news release.

The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and no further details were immediately available.

