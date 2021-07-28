Nov Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NOV Inc. (NOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The oil and gas industry supplier posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Nov Inc. shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.06, a climb of 8% in the last 12 months.