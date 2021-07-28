Extreme Networks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $10.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The maker of network infrastructure equipment posted revenue of $278.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Extreme Networks expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 20 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $250 million to $265 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Extreme Networks shares have risen 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.