Lam Research: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had profit of $7.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $8.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.53 per share.

The semiconductor equipment maker posted revenue of $4.15 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.91 billion, or $26.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $14.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lam Research expects its per-share earnings to range from $7.60 to $8.60. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $7.84.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.05 billion to $4.55 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.05 billion.

Lam Research shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $635, a rise of 82% in the last 12 months.