Business

Oil States International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.3 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $145.7 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $152 million.

Oil States International shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.23, an increase of 23% in the last 12 months.

