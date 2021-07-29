Wabtec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $124.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 98 cents per share.

The maker of parts for locomotives, subways and buses posted revenue of $2.01 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.89 billion.

Wabtec expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.2 billion.

Wabtec shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.