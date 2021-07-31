Another section of overturned shipwreck separated

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a towering crane pulls the engine room section away from the remains of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray offshore of St. Simons Island, Ga. Accounts contained in crew member interviews are among more than 1,700 pages of documents made public Thursday, July 29, by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Golden Ray, carrying more than 1,400 vehicles, overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick along the Georgia coast on Sept. 8, 2019. Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum, File) AP

Demolition crews have finished cutting away the sixth of eight sections of a giant cargo ship that tipped over off the Georgia coast nearly two years ago, leaving just one more cut before the dwindling remains are completely removed.

Separation of the section occurred late Friday, said Michael Himes, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Unified Command. Sometime Saturday, a pilot will steer the sixth section away from the rest of the Golden Ray’s half-submerged wreckage in waters between St. Simons and Jekyll islands, The Brunswick News reported.

The 3,695-metric-ton (4,073 U.S. tons) mass of steel is hanging suspended by tension wire from the arching rafters of the 255-foot-tall (85-yard-tall) VB 10,000. The VB 10,000 and its load sit inside the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the salvage site.

The Golden Ray, carrying more than 1,400 vehicles, overturned after leaving the Port of Brunswick along the Georgia coast on Sept. 8, 2019. Harbor pilot Jonathan Tennant and about two dozen crew members on board were rescued and survived.

The removal of Section 6 will leave about 153.5 feet of shipwreck still in the St. Simons Sound. Section 6 is bound for a dismantling site on the East River in Brunswick, where it will join the 3,640-ton Section 3. Each of the four remaining sections will be cut up into about a dozen smaller pieces at the location, loaded onto a barge and transported to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, Louisiana.

Maritime engineers suspect these four middle sections suffered the brunt of any structural damage when the Golden Ray overturned on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with its cargo. The four outer sections were all transported via barge whole and directly to the MARS facility on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Cutting to remove Section 6 started July 22.

The Unified Command advises mariners to steer clear of the perimeter safety zone, which has been increased from 150 yards to 200 yards.