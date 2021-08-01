Javier Báez hits 2-run homer in New York Mets debut

New York Mets' Javier Baez runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

Javier Báez homered in his New York Mets debut Saturday night, a two-run shot that energized the home crowd at Citi Field against the Cincinnati Reds.

The two-time All-Star launched a 1-2 cutter from starter Wade Miley to left field in the sixth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, trimming New York's deficit to 4-3.

Báez took a long look at his drive at home plate and tossed his bat aside before circling the bases. With fans chanting “Ja-vy! Ja-vy!” he came out of the dugout for a curtain call and raised both arms to spur on the crowd.

Báez was acquired Friday from the Chicago Cubs in a big deal just before baseball's trade deadline. New York also received pitcher Trevor Williams and cash for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong.

El Mago became the 30th player to homer in his Mets debut.

The flashy shortstop was greeted with several warm ovations Saturday, including during pregame introductions and even when he caught an easy popup for his first chance on defense.

Báez switched from No. 9 with the Cubs to No. 23 with the Mets. Center fielder Brandon Nimmo wears No. 9 for New York.