Unisys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Unisys Corp. (UIS) on Monday reported a loss of $140.8 million in its second quarter.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $2.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The information technology service provider posted revenue of $517.3 million in the period.

Unisys shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $22.32, an increase of 88% in the last 12 months.