Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $231.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

Ametek expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.68 per share.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ametek shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.