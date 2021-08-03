Business

Ametek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

BERWYN, Pa.

Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $231.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period.

Ametek expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.68 per share.

Ametek shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has risen 48% in the last 12 months.

