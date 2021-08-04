Business

Plains GP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $69 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $9.93 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.54 billion.

Plains GP shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.48, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  
