Manitex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 11 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $60 million in the period.

Manitex shares have risen 44% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.44, a climb of 62% in the last 12 months.