Belden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Belden Inc. (BDC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $43.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $602 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Belden expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.11 to $1.21.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $589 million to $604 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Belden expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.37 to $4.57 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion.

Belden shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.