Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $52.8 million in the period.

Dynavax Technologies shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.88, a climb of almost 10% in the last 12 months.

