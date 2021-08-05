Business
Arlo Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.3 million in its second quarter.
The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 4 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.
The maker of smart connected devices posted revenue of $98.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, Arlo Technologies expects its results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 12 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $110 million for the fiscal third quarter.
Arlo Technologies shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.12, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.
Comments