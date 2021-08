Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Summervill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $599,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 44 cents.