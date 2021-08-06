Aclaris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.2 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.8 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Aclaris shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased sixfold in the last 12 months.