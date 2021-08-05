Business

Dixie Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

DALTON, Ga.

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dalton, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 22 cents per share.

The floor covering company posted revenue of $104.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.71. A year ago, they were trading at $1.19.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Gogo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 8:06 AM

Business

Zix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 8:02 AM

Business

Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 05, 2021 8:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service