Mirati: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $166.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $3.23 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.41 per share.

Mirati shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $164.52, a rise of 31% in the last 12 months.