Business
MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $75.5 million.
The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.30 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.
The utility contractor posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to be $1.71.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.3 billion for the fiscal third quarter.
MasTec expects full-year earnings to be $5.45 per share, with revenue expected to be $4.3 million.
MasTec shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $100.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
Comments