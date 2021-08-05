Recession housing relief chief gets prison in bribery case

A former Western regional official with a nonprofit formed in 2008 to help homeowners during the Great Recession has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison in a bribery case.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II in Las Vegas told Sergio Barajas on Tuesday he’ll also serve three years of federal supervision following prison, 1,000 hours of community service, and can't do real estate, finance or grant-funded work.

Barajas, 54, of Chino Hills, California, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, a felony.

He avoided trial and prosecutors dropped two other felony counts in an indictment filed in September 2017 against Barajas and six other people.

Court records show attorneys who represented Barajas have withdrawn from his case. He's due to surrender for prison in January.

Prosecutors said Barajas was a National Community Stabilization Trust official who identified homes for purchase by non-profits using federal Housing and Urban Development funds.

From 2011 to 2014, prosecutors say Barajas reaped more than $380,000 in deals to purchase 825 properties in Nevada, Arizona and California.

Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty in March to the same charge. He was sentenced in June to two years’ probation. Charges were dismissed against five others.