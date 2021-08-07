Grains mixed, livestock lower.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up 5.25 cents at $7.2050 a bushel; Sep. corn was off .75 cent at $5.5575 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 11 cents at $4.66 a bushel; while Aug. soybeans fell 4.50 cents at $14.6025 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was lost 1.75 cents at $1.2215 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 1.35 cents at $1.5767 a pound; Aug. lean hogs was off .08 cent at $1.0897 a pound.