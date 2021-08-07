National Western Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $48.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $14.11.

The insurance provider posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period.

National Western Life shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $204.05, a climb of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.