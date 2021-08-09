Reading International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Culver City, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 51 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $36 million in the period.

Reading International shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 14% in the last 12 months.