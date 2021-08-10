Sheriff: Escaped inmate accused of truck heist while on run

Authorities say one of two inmates accused of escaping from a work facility near Jackson is now suspected of stealing a white pickup truck from a county bus facility and might be driving it.

Darren Point, 20, and Jerry Raynes, 50, escaped from the Raymond Work Center on Saturday, Hinds County sheriff’s officials said.

Point was captured Saturday evening, but Raynes remains on the run.

Raynes is suspected of stealing a white 2010 Ford F-150 with tag number HN1 7202 from the Hinds County bus shop, officials said. The truck says “Durham School Services” on the side door, WAPT-TV reported.

Raynes was originally charged with auto theft and now faces additional charges of auto theft and burglary after the pickup was taken, officials said.

Raynes has a history of escaping from other facilities, sheriff’s officials said.

Point was being held on charges related to a recovered stolen vehicle.

Authorities have not said how the two men were able to escape.