Vertex Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $65.2 million in the period.

Vertex Energy shares have climbed twelvefold since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased fifteenfold in the last 12 months.