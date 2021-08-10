Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $10.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $73.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $73 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Hackett Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 28 cents to 30 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $66 million to $68 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Hackett Group shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.65, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.