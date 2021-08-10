Business
ON24: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
ON24 Inc. (ONTF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.
The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.
The webcasting and video communications services provider posted revenue of $52.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $51 million.
For the current quarter ending in October, ON24 expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 7 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47.5 million to $48.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.
ON24 expects full-year results to range from a loss of 13 cents per share to a loss of 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $201.2 million to $204.2 million.
