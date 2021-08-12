Middleby: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Middleby Corp. (MIDD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $120.6 million.

The Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $2.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.07 per share.

The food preparation equipment company posted revenue of $808.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $808.6 million.

Middleby shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 83% in the last 12 months.