The AZEK Company: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $21.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $327.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.5 million.

The AZEK Company shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.