Agilent: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $264 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.18. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.6 billion.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.32 billion.

Agilent shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $160.39, a climb of 64% in the last 12 months.