Business

Waymo expanding autonomous ride service to San Francisco

The Associated Press

FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan arrives to pick up passengers for an autonomous vehicle ride, in Mesa, Ariz. Waymo, the Google self-driving vehicle spinoff, is moving to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to San Francisco. The company says selected “trusted tester” customers in the city by the bay will be able to hail a ride in self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan arrives to pick up passengers for an autonomous vehicle ride, in Mesa, Ariz. Waymo, the Google self-driving vehicle spinoff, is moving to expand its autonomous ride-hailing service to San Francisco. The company says selected “trusted tester” customers in the city by the bay will be able to hail a ride in self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Ross D. Franklin AP

Waymo, the Google self-driving vehicle spinoff, is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service to San Francisco.

Selected “trusted tester” customers in the city by the bay will be able to hail a ride in self-driving Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicles, the company said.

For now the vehicles will have human backup drivers on board. But at some point the company plans to run the vehicles without them like it now does in the Phoenix area.

Waymo began the program last week with a few testers and is now expanding it, the company said. It would not say how many vehicles are involved or when it plans to pull the human backups.

The approach is similar to what Waymo did in Phoenix when it started a limited ride-hailing service in 2017. The company says it has given thousands of fully autonomous rides in metro Phoenix since October of 2020.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

People who want to join the program can do so by downloading the Waymo One app.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Worker support grows for harsher vaccine stances from employers

Business

Diner leaves $10,000 tip for workers at Florida restaurant

August 24, 2021 12:30 PM

Business

InvestigateWest: Can West learn to share renewable power?

August 24, 2021 12:22 PM

Business

PrimeEnergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 24, 2021 12:20 PM

Health & Medicine

Alabama ranks 4th in country for new virus cases

August 24, 2021 12:20 PM

Gaming & Technology

North Dakota urges hunters to use apps to ID private land

August 24, 2021 12:20 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service