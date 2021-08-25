American Software: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

American Software Inc. (AMSWA) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 11 cents per share.

The enterprise software provider posted revenue of $29.3 million in the period.

American Software shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.42, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.