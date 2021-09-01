Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $18.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $787.6 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $812.7 million.

Dycom Industries shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.