Chewy: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANIA BEACH, Fla.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dania Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Chewy shares have decreased roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $87.43, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

